Abilene - Sidney R. Harp, 89, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Born in Hale Center, Texas on July 11, 1929, he was the son of the late Florence (Jacobs) Harp and Sidney Marshall Harp. Following retirement from the U. S. Air Force after a 21-year military career, Sidney had a second career with the Texas Employment Commission.

He married Doris McDonald in Del Rio, Texas on June 2, 1954. Sidney was member of Elmwood West United Methodist Church in Abilene. He was a natural storyteller and jokester.

Sidney is survived by his wife, Doris Harp of Abilene; two sons, Jeff Harp and wife Kelly of Lubbock, and Michael Harp and wife Becky of Mesquite, Texas; and three grandchildren, J.J. Harp, Heather Harp and Dillon Harp.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Elmwood West United Methodist Church with Rev. Gene McPeak and Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601; or the VA Medical Center, 300 West Veterans Boulevard, Big Spring, TX 79720.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
