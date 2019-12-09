|
Simon Y. Moreno, Jr. (Blimp)
Abilene - Simon Y. Moreno, Jr. (Blimp), 64, of Abilene passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Abilene surrounded by his beloved family. A prayer service will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A Memorial Service will be 12 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood St.
Simon was born February 3, 1955 in Abilene, Texas to Simon and Estella Moreno. He married the love of his life Susanna on February 16, 1979 and the couple spent 40 wonderful years together. Simon worked as a Machinist at Lockheed Martin. Simon enjoyed gardening, his flowers, westerns, the Dallas Cowboys, and attending his grandkids sporting events. Above all he loved his family with every ounce of his heart and has left a legacy that will be felt for years to come. He will be in our hearts forever and missed always.
He is preceded in death by a nephew, Richard Moreno.
Simon is survived by his parents, Simon and Estella Moreno; his wife, Susanna Moreno; four children, Erica Hancock (Barry), Cindy Ruiz (David), Angel Sosa of Odessa, and Breanna Sosa; four grandchildren, Simon III, Bethanie, Jourdyn, and Lucas; his siblings, Guadalupe Moreno Sr., Rosa Linda Moreno, and Elias Moreno; and many extended family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019