Simona Gonzales
Abilene - Simona R. Gonzales, age 75 of Abilene passed from this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2pm, Wednesday, November 25 at the Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Jamie McCravey officiating.
Simona was born on March 12, 1945 in Rosebud, Texas to Luciano and Simona Rodriguez. She married Victor Gonzales, Jr. on July 3, 1975 and together they raised 3 sons in their 45 years together.
Simona was preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Simona Rodriguez; brothers, Max Rodriguez, Edward Rodriguez, Luciano Rodriguez, Jr., Mario Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez and sister Josephine Pesina.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Victor Gonzales, Jr.; sons, Victor Gonzales, III of Abilene, Edward Gonzales of Abilene and James Gonzales and wife Noel of Abilene; sisters, Juanita Gonzales and husband Gil of Waco, Texas, Donna Lopez of Abilene and Maggie Villanueva and husband Carlos of Ft. Worth; brother Clifford Rodriguez and wife Mary of Abilene and grandchildren, Levi Gonzales, Brittni Garcia and Edward Gonzales, both of Abilene. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
