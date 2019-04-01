|
|
Simona Jacques
Stamford, TX. - Simona Jacques, 79, of Stamford, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in a local nursing home. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday , April 2, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Chacko Thadathil officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memorial Cemetery. Rosary will be 6:00 PM Monday April 1, 2019 in the Kinney-Underwood Chapel.
Simona was born August 9, 1939 in Cameron, Texas, the daughter of the late Jose and Patricia Gonzales Soliz. She married Miguel Jacques Jr. January 19, 1958 in Anson. She was a lifetime resident of Jones County. Simona was a care giver to her parents and loved spending time with her family. She could often be found playing the machines at the game room. She enjoyed working with her hands, crocheting, quilting, and gardening. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic church.
Preceding Simona in death were her parents, her husband, 2 daughters, Julia Jacques, and Connie Jacques, one sister Benita Valdez, and one brother Narciso Soliz.
Simona is lovingly survived by sons, Miguel Jacques III and his wife Isabel, of Hawley, and Robert Jacques of Stamford; Daughter and son-in-law Virginia and Roy Barrientez of Stamford; grandchildren, Miguel Jacques III, Brandi Jacques, Mandi Leija and husband Bobby, Michael Barrientez and wife Crystal, and Sara Gonzales and husband Mario; six grandchildren and two on the way; four sisters Ramona Aguilar, Margaret Martinez, Mary Zambrano, Dorothy Rodriquez; a brother Jose Soliz II; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 1, 2019