Sipriano "David" Garcia
Anson - Sipriano "David" Garcia, resident of Anson, TX passed away on November 12th, 2020 in Abilene, TX.
David was born in Odessa, TX to Prudencia Esparza Garcia on April 13th, 1957. David was raised by his mother and grandfather, Cipriano Garcia. He attended Anson High School and graduated in 1976. David enrolled in Cisco Junior College where he received his associate degree with a focus in Music, he then transferred to San Angelo State University. David met his wife; Laura Garcia, at her parents 25th Wedding Anniversary celebration. They were married on August 17th, 1985 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Stamford, TX. They were happily married for 35 years. David worked 17 years for First National Bank in Abilene and over 20 years for the Texas Department of Human Services in the Anson and Abilene offices.
David had a special passion for music. He was a lifelong trumpet and piano player. David enjoyed playing in Tejano and Mariachi bands in the evenings and on weekends. David and his wife Laura cherished hosting family & friends in their home for holidays and special events. David found joy in spoiling his nieces and nephews with food, laughter, and gifts. David was a devoted servant of God and his family. David will be remembered for his generous heart, numerous jokes, words of wisdom, and strong faith.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Prudencia Esparza Garcia, and grandfather, Cipriano Garcia. He is survived by his stepfather Bernandio "Flore" Hernandez Garcia of Anson; brother-in-law Margo Martinez and wife Yasmin of San Antonio; and brother-in-law Joe Garcia and wife Dolores of Stamford. He is survived by 6 nephews and 5 nieces; Margo Martinez Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Chris Garcia of Stamford, TX, Adam Robert Garcia of Pearsall, TX, Joe Garcia III and wife Sara of Amarillo, TX, Ricky Garcia of Amarillo, TX, Omar Garcia of Irving, TX, Geo Reyes and husband Nathan of San Antonio, TX, Sara Ferguson and husband Corey of Stamford, TX, Alexa Martinez of San Antonio, TX, Felicia Garcia of Ladson, SC, Celina Garcia of Stamford, TX; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and God children.
Rosary services will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Tankersley Funeral Home Chapel at 807 Columbia, Stamford, Texas. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Stamford with Father Joseph Kurumbel officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Memorial Cemetery in Stamford, Texas.
