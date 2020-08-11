SMSgt. Manzel McGhee
Abilene - SMSgt. Manzel McGhee, 82, Died Friday August 7th, 2020 at a local Hospital. Graveside services will be held Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10:30am at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery. With Pastor James Moore Officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 5-7pm at the North's Funeral Home Chapel. Services under the direction of North's Funeral Home.
Mr. McGhee was born October 25th, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia. He moved to Abilene from R.A.F. Bentwaters. U.K. and was retired Senior Master Sergeant who served 28 years in the United States Air Force. He was an avid bowler as well as a diehard fan of all Chicago sports teams and was a member of many social and private organizations in the local community.
Mr. McGhee was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Banks and Anne Louise McGhee, sister Roberta Turner, daughter Charlotte Ann McGhee-Thomas, and nephew Micah McGhee.
He is survived by his sons, Terry McGhee and his wife Gwendolyn and Manzel McGhee Jr. and his wife Lene; brothers, Fred Turner Jr., and Jimmy Turner; grandchildren, Raven Torres-McGhee, Casper Hove-McGhee, and Kaja Hove-McGhee.
The family expresses special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Hendrick Medical Center and the Nurses and Staff at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com