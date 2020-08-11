1/1
SMSgt. Manzel McGhee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SMSgt.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMSgt. Manzel McGhee

Abilene - SMSgt. Manzel McGhee, 82, Died Friday August 7th, 2020 at a local Hospital. Graveside services will be held Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10:30am at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery. With Pastor James Moore Officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 5-7pm at the North's Funeral Home Chapel. Services under the direction of North's Funeral Home.

Mr. McGhee was born October 25th, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia. He moved to Abilene from R.A.F. Bentwaters. U.K. and was retired Senior Master Sergeant who served 28 years in the United States Air Force. He was an avid bowler as well as a diehard fan of all Chicago sports teams and was a member of many social and private organizations in the local community.

Mr. McGhee was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Banks and Anne Louise McGhee, sister Roberta Turner, daughter Charlotte Ann McGhee-Thomas, and nephew Micah McGhee.

He is survived by his sons, Terry McGhee and his wife Gwendolyn and Manzel McGhee Jr. and his wife Lene; brothers, Fred Turner Jr., and Jimmy Turner; grandchildren, Raven Torres-McGhee, Casper Hove-McGhee, and Kaja Hove-McGhee.

The family expresses special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Hendrick Medical Center and the Nurses and Staff at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved