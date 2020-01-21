|
|
Sophia Jimenez
Weinert, Texas - Sophia T. Jimenez, 87, passed away, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Munday, Texas. A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Weinert with Bro. Dan Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery in Haskell, Texas under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Sophia was born October 24, 1932 in Stockdale, Texas to Juan and Hermina Cornado Trevino. She married Gilbert Jimenez, Sr. in June of 1947. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Haskell and she loved sewing, quilting, baking and cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Jimenez, Sr.; parents, Juan and Hermina Trevino; son, Ruben Jimenez; and grandson, Frank Jimenez, Jr.
Sophia is survived by sons, Gilbert, Jr and wife Ruth of Wharton, Nick, Sr. and wife Eva of Haskell, Frank, Sr. and wife Helen of Waxahachie, and Mark and wife Amy of Haskell; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Aurora Bravo and husband Elias, Oralia Garcia, Elena and husband Armando Tames, Estella Silvas, Irene Carrillo, Sulema and husband Jesse Vela, Rosa Herrera, and Yolanda Martinez; brother Sonny Trevino, Jr; nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020