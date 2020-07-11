SSgt. Ronald Wayne Angel
Abilene - Ronald Wayne Angel was born on August 29, 1952 , in San Antonio, Texas, to Wayne Eugene Angel and Martha Jean Miller-Angel. Ronald received his primary education from Abilene schools and was a graduate of Cooper High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After four years of service he left the Air Force with a rank of SSgt. E-5. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington, after which he became a Theater Manager for the UA theaters in the DFW area. He returned to Abilene and continued his career in theater management at the Westwood Twin Theater.
Ronald Wayne Angel, 67, of Abilene passed away, Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice Care. Ronald was preceded in death by parents Wayne Eugene Angel and Martha Jean Miller-Angel. Left to cherish his memories are daughters Lauryn Angel and Katherine Angel Stone, husband Jeff and grandson Skylar, sister Pamela Angel Billings and husband Jon and long-time friend Deborah Collins of Abilene, TX. and a host of extended family and friends.
. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society
or your favorite charity
.
Military Honors will be presented graveside on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Rd. Abilene ,TX 79601.