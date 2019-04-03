|
|
Stacey Wright
Abilene - Stacey Miranda Wright, 44, of Abilene, received her Heavenly Wings on Monday March 25, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas after a lengthy illness.
Stacey worked as a home health aide for many years until her health began to fail. She was a sweet, generous person who never met anyone she didn't like.
Stacey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy L. and Betty Jo Wright of Abilene; her great grandparents, Jewell and Elijah "Dick" Stansbury; her special cousins Carolyn Jo and Rodney Payne and several aunts and uncles.
Stacey is survived by her mother Melinda Wright Pritchett and brother David W.L. Pritchett of Abilene; her step-father David R. Pritchett of Tuscola; her aunt and uncle Randy and Gail Wright; cousins Melissa and Will Pearson, Brandi and Bill Rowe and several other cousins; and her mother's life-long friend Robbie Mayes, all of Abilene.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 3, 2019