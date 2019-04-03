Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stacey Wright Obituary
Stacey Wright

Abilene - Stacey Miranda Wright, 44, of Abilene, received her Heavenly Wings on Monday March 25, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas after a lengthy illness.

Stacey worked as a home health aide for many years until her health began to fail. She was a sweet, generous person who never met anyone she didn't like.

Stacey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy L. and Betty Jo Wright of Abilene; her great grandparents, Jewell and Elijah "Dick" Stansbury; her special cousins Carolyn Jo and Rodney Payne and several aunts and uncles.

Stacey is survived by her mother Melinda Wright Pritchett and brother David W.L. Pritchett of Abilene; her step-father David R. Pritchett of Tuscola; her aunt and uncle Randy and Gail Wright; cousins Melissa and Will Pearson, Brandi and Bill Rowe and several other cousins; and her mother's life-long friend Robbie Mayes, all of Abilene.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Download Now