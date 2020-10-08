1/1
Stan Egger
1952 - 2020
Tuscola - Stan Egger, 68, of Tuscola, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home in Tuscola.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Wylie United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Hatcher and Mark Moore officiating. Interment will follow at the Lemons Gap Cemetery, located next to the Egger family home at 834 Lemons Gap Road, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Stan was born on September 27, 1952 in Sweetwater, Texas to the late Oran and Gloria (Ensminger) Egger. He graduated from Jim Ned High School and Texas A&M University. Stan married his high school sweetheart, Nan Alexander, on August 3, 1975 in Abilene.

Stan served as the County Commissioner for Taylor County Precinct 3 for 24 years and a Member of the Texas Jail Standards Commission. He served on the Board of Directors for the Tuscola State Bank and the Steamboat Mt Water Supply Corp; in addition to, the Abilene Regional Airport Board for 15 years, Buffalo Gap Historical Commission, Presbyterian Medical Care Mission, Taylor County Expo Board, Jim Ned School Board, West Texas Fair & Rodeo Grand Marshal in 2017, a Member of Abilene/Taylor County Venue Tax Board and the Chairman of the Jail Diversion Task Force. He also served on The Taylor County Junior Livestock Show, Jim Ned Booster Club, Abilene/Taylor County Health District Advisory, and Tuscola Methodist Church Board Member and Sunday School teacher.

Stan was a member of the Wylie United Methodist Church. He and Nan moved to Tuscola in 1976.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Amanda Lea Alexander.

Stan is survived by his wife Nan of Tuscola; one son, Cole Egger and wife Kelli of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Jessica Egger Baldwin of Dallas; his grandson, Croix Baldwin of Dallas; one sister, Ora Jean Lee and husband Jimmie of Seymour, Texas; two nieces, Jill Stewart and husband Cody of Bowie, Texas and Jacie Pescina and husband Jorge of The Colony, Texas; two nephews, Mike Hines and wife Dannette and Billy Alexander and wife Al-Ana all of Tuscola; his sister-in-law, Cheri Hines of Tuscola; his father-in-law, Bill Alexander of Abilene; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Poindexter, Mike Peterson, Roy Rogers, David Black, Kent LeFevre and Steve Smith.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be family members Croix Baldwin, Mike Hines, Billy Alexander, Jimmie Lee, Kyle Buchanan, Jorge Pescina and Cody Stewart.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly suggests memorials be made to the Wylie United Methodist Church, 3430 Antilley Rd, Abilene, Texas 79606, Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601, Be The Match, at www.bethematch.org. or a local church of the donor's choice.

The family of Stan Egger wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Doctors of UT Southwestern Cancer Center and all of the many family and friends who loved us through this journey.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
