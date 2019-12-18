|
Stanley Andrew Morris
Stanley Andrew Morris, 80, died peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on December 13, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife, Phyllis Jean (O'Brien) Morris and daughters. Stanley was a Christian man, devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, community servant and leader, engineer, surveyor, and rancher. Family and Friends visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the First Evangelical Methodist Church with Rev. John Swift officiating. Graveside memorial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater, the cemetery which his late father J.C. Morris, Jr. helped establish and develop.
Born May 6, 1939, in Sweetwater, Texas (Nolan County), Stanley was raised on the Lazy J Ranch, by his parents, J.C. Morris, Jr. and Jeanette Frances (Judkins) Morris. He attended primary and secondary school in Sweetwater, graduating from Newman High School (now Sweetwater High School) in 1957, serving as Class President, and organizing and facilitating class reunions for about 50 years. Stanley departed for California to attend Azusa College (now Azusa Pacific) and then transferred to Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) to pursue engineering. While at Texas Tech he met Phyllis on a blind date, and a lifelong relationship and bond was formed. In 1963 he graduated from Texas Tech with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.
On August 30, 1963, Stan and Phyllis were married in Yuba City, California, and Stanley began his 55 year engineering career with his first job working for the State of California. Returning to Sweetwater in 1966, he joined his father in business ventures related to engineering, surveying, and partnering in Skelly Oil. In 1968, he founded Stanley Morris Engineering. His professional commitments related to engineering and surveying work resulted in numerous accomplishments, including becoming a Professional Engineer in several states; and a registered professional land surveyor in Texas and New Mexico. Stanley was active in West Texas and national leadership level positions and memberships with the American Society of Civil Engineers who presented him a lifetime achievement award; he was also honored with 50 years of Service awards from the states of California and Texas. Also, Stanley served gratis as an elected Nolan County surveyor for 36 years.
In addition to his well-known engineering and surveying work, he was owner and operator of Stanley Morris Oil Company, which he later sold. He also farmed and ranched. He was a supporter of education, serving on the S.I.S.D as School Board Trustee; on TSTC advisory board; and Barkley College Trustee. He was also a board member with the West Texas Girl Scout Council, supporting his 5 daughters and the organization for years.
Stanley was passionate about the gospel. He was a charter member of the First Evangelical Methodist church where he served the Sweetwater church in various capacities as Song Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, and Finance Steward for over 55 years. He also served in district and national level Board of Finance positions. He loved to lead men and youth groups on Mission trips, and partner with the community to help with local Christian crusades and events.
Throughout his life he shared his gift of hospitality. He possessed a tremendous sense of humor with a deep hearty laugh, and always brightened everyone's spirits. His handshake meant a commitment, and his love of music was an integral part of his life. He was trustworthy, a mentor and confidant to countless associates and family to whom he offered wisdom and non-judgmental advice.
Stanley enjoyed the outdoors with friends and family. Some of his favorite outdoor activities were hunting, fishing, camping, boating/water skiing, and Sweetwater Mustang football games.
The greatest pride and joy in his life were his family who will dearly miss him.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jean (O'Brien) of Sweetwater, and his "favorite" daughters, Maura Morris Fisher and husband Van Fisher of Mullin, Andrea Morris Austin and husband Jeff Austin of Keller, Jelena Morris Simpson and husband Mark Simpson of Frisco, LeStella Morris Valley and husband John Valley of Wimberley, and Loriana Morris and husband Jake Decker of Boerne. He is also survived by his "favorite" 13 grandchildren who knew him as PaPa: Kayleigh and Kinsley Fisher; Macey, Morris, and Molly Austin; Aiden Simpson; Nathan, Elisabeth and Sarah Valley; Jocelyn, Wesley, Gabriel and Naomi Decker. Survivors also include nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Caleb Morris, Jr. of Paris, Kentucky, and Jeanette Frances (Judkins) Morris of San Saba, Texas, brother, Dr. John C. Morris III of Tyler, Texas, and infant niece Ramona Rene Morris. The family extends heartfelt thanks to his devoted physicians, caregivers, and close friends who spent time with him during his recent health support needs.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Morris Austin and Aiden Simpson, nephew, Dr. John Paul Morris, best friend and neighbor, Mondel Rogers, trusted employees, Allen Crawford and Rick LeBleu, and special family friends, Tom Hoover and Carl Tepper. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Calcote and grandsons, Gabriel Decker, Wesley Decker and Nathan Valley.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him and whose lives were enriched by the impact of his life and love.
If desired, contributions in Stanley Morris' memory may be made to the First Evangelical Methodist Church at 700 Lamar Street, Sweetwater, TX 79556.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019