Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Whisenhunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Whisenhunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Whisenhunt Obituary
Stanley Whisenhunt

Abilene - Stanley Whisenhunt, 86 years old of Abilene, Texas passed away on February 27, 2020 at home in Abilene. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wylie Baptist Church with Joey Light, Superintendent of Wylie Schools, officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Stanley was born in Merkel, Texas to Bill and Alice Whisenhunt September 8, 1933. He went to school at Butterfield and Wylie. He graduated from Wylie High School and McMurry. He married Dorothy Lindsey on July 2, 1954 in Fairmont Methodist Church. He taught at Butterfield before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge he continued his education, master's degree and ultimately his superintendent's certificate. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Alice Whisenhunt. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of sixty-six years. He has a surviving brother, Bob Whisenhunt, along with nephews, Ryan Whisenhunt (Lindsey) Merrit and Ari Whisenhunt and niece Kelli Anderson (Jeff), Chelsea, Erin, Shannon and Luke. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Tommie Lindsey and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Joey Light, Jamey Smith, Ryan Whisenhunt, Hugh Sandifer, Jeff Anderson and Craig Fullerton. Honorary pallbearers include Pat Fulgim, Morris Lindsey and Tommy Thompson.

Memorials may be given to Camp Able, Buffalo Gap, View Baptist Church or a . The family of Stanley Whisenhunt wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Wylie Community for many years of love, support and friendship.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -