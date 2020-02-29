|
Stanley Whisenhunt
Abilene - Stanley Whisenhunt, 86 years old of Abilene, Texas passed away on February 27, 2020 at home in Abilene. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wylie Baptist Church with Joey Light, Superintendent of Wylie Schools, officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Stanley was born in Merkel, Texas to Bill and Alice Whisenhunt September 8, 1933. He went to school at Butterfield and Wylie. He graduated from Wylie High School and McMurry. He married Dorothy Lindsey on July 2, 1954 in Fairmont Methodist Church. He taught at Butterfield before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge he continued his education, master's degree and ultimately his superintendent's certificate. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Alice Whisenhunt. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of sixty-six years. He has a surviving brother, Bob Whisenhunt, along with nephews, Ryan Whisenhunt (Lindsey) Merrit and Ari Whisenhunt and niece Kelli Anderson (Jeff), Chelsea, Erin, Shannon and Luke. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Tommie Lindsey and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joey Light, Jamey Smith, Ryan Whisenhunt, Hugh Sandifer, Jeff Anderson and Craig Fullerton. Honorary pallbearers include Pat Fulgim, Morris Lindsey and Tommy Thompson.
Memorials may be given to Camp Able, Buffalo Gap, View Baptist Church or a . The family of Stanley Whisenhunt wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Wylie Community for many years of love, support and friendship.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020