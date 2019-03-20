|
|
Starla Kay Dotson
Abilene - Starla Kay Dotson lost her battle with brain cancer and passed away comfortably at home surrounded by family on March 18, 2019 .Visitation will be at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St. Abilene TX Wednesday March 20, from 5-7 pm, funeral service at Girdner, Thurday, March 21 at 10:00am with burial following at Elmwood Memorial Park Abilene. Starla Kay Dotson, was born May 25, 1953 at Saint Ann's Hospital, Abilene Texas to parents Maydean and James Dotson. Starla attended school in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School in 1971. Starla relocated with her parents to Montgomery Alabama in 1974 where she attended Troy State University School of Nursing, Montgomery. She graduated with an associates of science degree in nursing and was pinned registered nurse (RN) in 1976. Starla began her nursing career at Baptist Medical Center, Montgomery Jackson Hospital, Montgomery as operating room nurse,surgical intensive care nurse and recovery room nurse. Hendrick Medical Center, then a position at Abilene Regional Medical Center. In 1993 Starla worked briefly as home health supervisor for Outreach Health Services before taking a position at Dyess Air Force Base Hospital, Dyess AFB Abilene, as obstetrical nurse.. Starla began supervisor work for Outreach Health Services, was employed at two Abilene OB/GYN clinics and at Interim Health Care as RN Supervisor CBA/PHC. Starla excelled in her nursing career and delivered more babies then she could remember, saving many of their lives. Starla was very knowledgeable of the medical profession and was not afraid to inform a physician of any improper practices.
Starla began piano lessons at age 12 and became an accomplished pianist and loved her baby grand piano. Starla studied and practiced ballet. Starla loved art which began in her early childhood and honed her artistic abilities to produce amazing paintings and pieces of art, crafts and works in clay. Starla loved animals and the many beloved pets she shared life with. Starla loved to travel and enjoyed cruises aboard ship to far away Islands and visiting Australia. Starla loved life and had a beautiful smile. She loved Jesus. Starla Kay Dotson was under hospice care by her brother James and his wife Deborah with assistance from "Angels", the wonderful members of Hendrick Hospice care. Starla was proceeded in death by her parents, Maydean and James Dotson of Abilene. Starla is survived by her older brother James Bruce Dotson and sister in law, Deborah Lynn Dotson of Abilene, older sisters, Janice Hodge of Abilene, Carolyn Robinson of Marietta Georgia and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Starla had many friends, some life long since childhood whom she loved dearly.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 20, 2019