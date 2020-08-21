Stella M. Steele
Haskell - Stella M. Steele, 92, a lifelong resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:30p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Willow Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Pigott officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Stella was born August 12, 1928 in Haskell, Texas, to Dura (McBurnett) and Felix Frierson. She married William C. "Bill" Steele on May 1, 1949 in Haskell, TX. She was a busy mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who loved golf, fishing, estate sales, and any sporting activity her grands were involved in. Stella loved cooking and baking, especially cinnamon rolls and rueben sandwiches.
She is survived by her son, William Steele and wife Pam of Haskell; daughter, Betty McDermett of Haskell; 7 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Steele; daughter, Linda Whisenhunt; great grandson, Casen Riley; father, Felix Frierson; mother, Dura Lois (McBurnett) Frierson; 3 brothers, Dick, Pete, and Monte Frierson; 3 sisters, Alice Holloway, Lela Lois Frierson, and Velma Campbell.
Memorials may be made in Stella's name to the First Presbyterian Church of Haskell: 1602 N. Ave H., Haskell, TX 79521; or Casen's Crew: 1109 CR 133, Ovalo, TX 79541.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
