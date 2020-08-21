1/1
Stella M. Steele
1928 - 2020
Stella M. Steele

Haskell - Stella M. Steele, 92, a lifelong resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:30p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Willow Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Pigott officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.

Stella was born August 12, 1928 in Haskell, Texas, to Dura (McBurnett) and Felix Frierson. She married William C. "Bill" Steele on May 1, 1949 in Haskell, TX. She was a busy mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who loved golf, fishing, estate sales, and any sporting activity her grands were involved in. Stella loved cooking and baking, especially cinnamon rolls and rueben sandwiches.

She is survived by her son, William Steele and wife Pam of Haskell; daughter, Betty McDermett of Haskell; 7 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Steele; daughter, Linda Whisenhunt; great grandson, Casen Riley; father, Felix Frierson; mother, Dura Lois (McBurnett) Frierson; 3 brothers, Dick, Pete, and Monte Frierson; 3 sisters, Alice Holloway, Lela Lois Frierson, and Velma Campbell.

Memorials may be made in Stella's name to the First Presbyterian Church of Haskell: 1602 N. Ave H., Haskell, TX 79521; or Casen's Crew: 1109 CR 133, Ovalo, TX 79541.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Willow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell

3 entries
August 21, 2020
Sending my sympathy to all. A wonderful lady.
Lucy Williams
August 21, 2020
Prayers for the family! Loved her personality and being around her and Marion at the family reunions.
Mandi McCarty
Family
August 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Oh my goodness what a sweet lady and such a pistol. She will be missed my everyone
Yovnne Howard Roysdon
Friend
