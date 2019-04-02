|
|
Stephen B. Holly
Colorado City - Stephen B. Holly, 71 of Colorado City, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Stephen was born July 15, 1947 in Kermit, Texas to James F. Holly and Barbara Jean Seybold.
After finishing school, Stephen joined the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. Stephen's military service was concluded due to injuries he suffered during his service and he received an honorable discharge. After his military service, Stephen worked as a paint contractor and a retail manager. Once Stephen retired, he enjoyed raising game chickens and was known for all of his big white dogs. Stephen's last days were spent in the VA Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas where he received exceptional care.
Stephen was preceded in death by his son, James Holly. He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Colorado City, Texas; his son, Nick Holly and wife, Briana of San Jose California; his daughter, Amy Horan and husband, Matt of Houston Texas; his brother, Bill Lawson and wife, Kate of Jerrell, Texas; his mother, Jean Arron of Jayton, Texas, and three grandchildren.
Memorial Services for Stephen will be set at a later date and the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Semper Fi Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 2, 2019