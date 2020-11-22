Stephen Miller Ham
San Angelo - Mr. Stephen Miller Ham, 57 of San Angelo,TX died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.
Services for Mr. Ham will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Yancey Spivey and Rick Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Stephen was born on August 07, 1963 in Midland, TX to Milton and Jo Ann (Miller) Ham. He married Mada Newby on September 15, 2007 in Brady, TX. Stephen loved life and never met a stranger. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a good cook and loved to entertain. Stephen when asked about what he thought about something, and after some conversation would always reply "It Is What It Is".
He is survived by:
Wife - Mada Ham, San Angelo, TX
Mother - Jo Ann Ham, Snyder, TX
3) Daughters:
Ashley Ham, Frisco, TX
Abbey Ham, Fort Worth, TX
Adrienne Drgac, San Angelo, TX
2) Sons:
Ryan Whitmire, Midland, TX
Shannon Chiquito, Midland, TX
1) Brother;
Mark Ham, North Richland Hills, TX
He was preceded in death by his father Milton Ham
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM before the service at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
