1/1
Stephen Miller Ham
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Miller Ham

San Angelo - Mr. Stephen Miller Ham, 57 of San Angelo,TX died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

Services for Mr. Ham will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Yancey Spivey and Rick Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Stephen was born on August 07, 1963 in Midland, TX to Milton and Jo Ann (Miller) Ham. He married Mada Newby on September 15, 2007 in Brady, TX. Stephen loved life and never met a stranger. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a good cook and loved to entertain. Stephen when asked about what he thought about something, and after some conversation would always reply "It Is What It Is".

He is survived by:

Wife - Mada Ham, San Angelo, TX

Mother - Jo Ann Ham, Snyder, TX

3) Daughters:

Ashley Ham, Frisco, TX

Abbey Ham, Fort Worth, TX

Adrienne Drgac, San Angelo, TX

2) Sons:

Ryan Whitmire, Midland, TX

Shannon Chiquito, Midland, TX

1) Brother;

Mark Ham, North Richland Hills, TX

He was preceded in death by his father Milton Ham

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM before the service at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com Bell-Cypert-Seale 3101 College Avenue Snyder Tx 79549 Phone: 325 573 5454 Fax: 325 573 6001 Email cypertseale@yahoo.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
02:00 PM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Prayers for strength and comfort for all the family!
Sincere condolences from
Peggy Trice Vernon
Peggy Vernon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved