Stephnie Anastasia Fortune
Stephnie Anastasia Fortune, 50, passed away June 13, 2020 at Abilene Regional Hospital. She was born October 30, 1969, in Abilene, Tx to Travis and Ruth (Herrington) Adams.
Stephnie graduated from Abilene High School, class of 1987. After graduating high school, she attended Hardin Simmons University and completed her sophomore year. While in college she met Dennis Fortune on a blind date and fell in love. The two soon married and started a family in Abilene. They celebrated 30 years of marriage in January. Stephnie was a devoted wife and mother for most of her life. She loved to travel and see the beautiful world around her with her family and her dog Bruiser.
Stephnie is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Fortune; their three sons Justin Fortune, Travis Fortune and his wife, Virginia, and Nathan Fortune; her parents, Travis and Ruth (Herrington) Adams; her mother in law Mary Fortune; her brothers and many other loving members of her family.
Stephnie was preceded in death by her father in law Fred Fortune.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Starbuck Funeral Home, 201 Edwards St., Merkel, Tx. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking anyone who can, to please make a donation in Stephnie's honor to Texas Parks and Wildlife at www.tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/parkinfo/help/ .
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.