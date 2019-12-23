|
Steve Burk
Abilene - Jesus came to escort Steve Burk to heaven early Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at the age of 63.
Steve was born November 25, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to Weldon and Sue Nelms Burk. His family moved to Abilene, where he graduated from Abilene High and worked his first job at Mrs. Baird's bakery with his dad. He later became a diesel mechanic, working for various diesel repair shops in Abilene. In 1980, he started his own business, Burk's Diesel Service. From 2001 to present, he and his bride of 39 years, Renee Burk, ran Burk's Diesel and Trucking.
Steve was a generous man who had great love for people. He took the time to stop, visit with people and build relationships. He was a friend to all and dearly loved.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Renee and daughters Rani Burk and Seanndrah Kelley; two sisters, Sherry White of Ft. Worth and Gayle Kute of Abilene; one brother, Gary Burk of Dallas; many in-laws, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Glenda Cookerly; and a brother, Ronald Burk.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held 2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Fountaingate Fellowship, 909 N Willis Street, in Abilene, with Pastor Scott Beard officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Potosi Cemetery on County Road 107 in Potosi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601 or Angel Flight South Central at www.angelflightsc.org/.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019