|
|
Steve Reagan
Steve Reagan, a longtime newspaper journalist, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, in Abilene after a brief battle with cancer. He was 65.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Snyder, 2405 35th St., 79549. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Steve was born in Big Spring on Oct. 9, 1954, to Bascom Reagan and Bennie Pearl (Mitchell) Goswick. He graduated from Big Spring High School and then entered the United States Air Force where he was an air traffic controller, stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio.
After his military service, he returned to Big Spring, eventually joining the Big Spring Herald for several years before working as an administrative assistant to the Howard County district attorney. He later rejoined the Big Spring Herald where he worked more than 25 years during his career and was an award-winning columnist. He moved to the Snyder Daily News almost three years ago and was just recently promoted to managing editor.
Steve was active in the Kiwanis Club and was a former president of both the Kiwanis Club of Big Spring and the Kiwanis Club of Snyder. He loved the Texas Rangers, taking walks around town, taking pictures of sunsets and writing. He worked hard to provide accurate and fair coverage of the news and genuinely cared about the communities he served.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers and sister, Danny Reagan and wife, Candy, of Abilene; Coy Reagan and wife, Cheryl, of Livingston; Eve Martin and husband, Mike, of Sonora, and Jim Goswick and wife, Cheryl, of Odessa; numerous nieces and nephews, and several very special friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Snyder, the Snyder Education Foundation, Calvary Baptist Church or Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020