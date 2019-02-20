|
Steve Wayne Lefevre
AVOCA, TX
Husband, Dad, PaPa, and Jones Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner, Steve Wayne Lefevre, 64, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 in Abilene. Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 AM at St. John's United Methodist Church in Stamford with Pastor John Erwin and Wes Horn, Minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery at Avoca. Arrangements are under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home of Stamford. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb.19, from 5 - 6 PM at the funeral home.
Born July 5, 1954, in Stamford, Texas, Steve was the oldest son of Dan and Bonnie Buerger Lefevre. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1972. After farming for 18 years, he worked for Texas Department of Corrections for 23 years before being elected commissioner in 2014. He was proud of never being late to work in all those years. He loved hunting, fishing, checking the roads, and serving the people of Precinct 2.
He married Sherry Conner Jan. 6, 1973, in Haskell. Their children are daughter, April Beeson and husband, Trey; sons, Jody and wife, Theasa, and Lance and wife, Brittani, all of Stamford. Also surviving Steve are his grandchildren whom he loved spending time with and watching them in all their activities: Taylor and Case Beeson, Cade and Lainee Lefevre, and Holt Henrich, Coy and Zayne Lefevre. Also surviving him are brother, David and wife, Donna; sister, Deborah Oliver and husband Buddy; aunt, Essie Lefevre Young, and numerous much-loved nephews and nieces.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Douglass Wade, and nephew, Jason Warren Lefevre. He leaves behind a host of friends.
He is also survived by wife Jan McKeever, whom he married on Aug. 1, 2012, in South Fork, Colorado; her daughters, Stacie Sorrells of Abilene, and son Mason; Kaycie Griffith, husband Cody, and sons, Nolan and Gideon of Royce City; Jordan Lindsey, husband, Ryan, and son, Rhett of Lubbock, and mother-in-law, Billie McKeever of Haskell.
Steve loved his family and friends all getting together, especially the annual Lefevre dove hunt.
Serving as pallbearers will be nephews, Jonathon Lefevre and Wesley Lefevre; Cory Clinkenbeard, Lynn Lawson, Cody Roberts, and Coby Wilhelm. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Dancer, Danny Kendrick, Mike McKeever, Larry Mueller, Glen Pearson, and Mark Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Stamford Athletic Boosters, PO Box 987, Stamford, TX 79553 or Tri-Area Stock Show, PO Box 62, Stamford, TX, 79553.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019