Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
Steven Dennis Wilson


1957 - 2019
Steven Dennis Wilson Obituary
Steven Dennis Wilson

Abilene - Steven Dennis Wilson, 62 of Abilene, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Steven was born in Abilene to Charles & Dolores Wilson on April 2, 1957. He graduated from Cooper High School and received a bachelor's degree in accounting from McMurry University. He was last employed by Lauren Engineer's.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve is survived by two daughters; Katherine & Elizabeth Wilson and sister Susan Wilson McCoy.

Memorials may be given to the or .

Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 5, 2019
