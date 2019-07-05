|
|
Steven Dennis Wilson
Abilene - Steven Dennis Wilson, 62 of Abilene, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Steven was born in Abilene to Charles & Dolores Wilson on April 2, 1957. He graduated from Cooper High School and received a bachelor's degree in accounting from McMurry University. He was last employed by Lauren Engineer's.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve is survived by two daughters; Katherine & Elizabeth Wilson and sister Susan Wilson McCoy.
Memorials may be given to the or .
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 5, 2019