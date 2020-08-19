Steven L Slaton



Steven Ladine Slaton went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020. He was born to Elliott Stephen (Doc) Slaton and Vivian (Kidd) Slaton on July 8, 1942, in Abilene, Texas. Steve attended North Park Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High and graduated from Abilene High School (Class of 1960). He obtained an Associate Degree from Cisco Jr. College. Steve married Nita (Seabolt) Slaton on June 6, 1964, while he was serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Before beginning his active duty with the 896th Surface Division, Steve decided to transfer to the U.S. Army 5th Missile Battalion (Nike Hercules), 517th Artillery stationed at Dyess AFB. Upon deactivation of the Nike Missiles, Steve was transferred to the 13th Artillery Group HAWK Missile Battalion, Homestead AFB, Florida, as part of the Cuban Crisis and Vietnam War available forces. While in Florida, his assignments included making scheduled aerial photos of the missile sites for reports to Pentagon. He also served as Editor of the Army Base Newspaper, The Defender. Steve and his wife, Nita, returned to Abilene after his honorable discharge from the military in 1968.



Steve worked for West Texas Utilities for 34 years, first in Information Services Dept. and later in Property Management. He also worked for the Lord and truly enjoyed being a part of choir, Sunday class, prayer meetings, fellowship and serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church at Buffalo Gap. He used his abilities to help with church projects involving construction/ remodeling, masonry, and stained glass design and construction. Steve was a humble man and gave thanks to God for his life and his abilities.



Over his lifetime, Steve had a number of hobbies including owning classic cars, restoring several to original condition. He was a member of the Classic Cars Club of America and the Historic Vehicles Association. He also owned 4-wheel drive vehicles and enjoyed exploring mountain trails with friends, as well as off-road and drag racing competitions.



Steve loved to travel with his wife, Nita, whether it was to the Hill Country of Texas, the beaches of Florida, the Islands of Hawaii and Caribbean, or Victoria and Vancouver, Canada; he embraced each adventure and photographed every visit with at least one of his six cameras. He was particularly drawn to Kauai and returned to the Garden Isle for several years. Steve was always in awe of God's beautiful world. Steve loved cats and no matter where he visited, a cat seemed to find him.



Steve is preceded in death by his mother and father, Vivian and Doc Slaton, both of his sisters, Norma (Slaton) Lanford and Ann (Slaton) Blackley, two nephews, Stevie and Andrew Lanford and one great-niece, Karen Diane (K.D.) Lanford.



Surviving Steve is his wife, Nita, his brother-in-law, Moritz (Butch) Lanford, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Charlie Trull, many precious cousins with whom he enjoyed reunions, and many nieces and nephews. Steve's three cats, B.K., Tres and Bo, will greatly miss him



Steve's body will rest at Elmwood Funeral Home, for viewing and paying respects until 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 graveside burial where family and close friends will say goodbye. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Buffalo Gap First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. It is understood by the family if anyone feels uncomfortable about attending either early morning burial or the church service due to Covid 19 concerns. The church is set up for social distancing and will require masks for all attendees.



The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Buffalo Gap First Baptist Church, the Taylor-Jones Humane Society, Community Foundation of Abilene (Steve Slaton Fund for Humane Treatment of Animals), Meals on Wheels, or your own favorite charity.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store