Steven Roger Defosses, MD
Baird - Steven Roger Defosses, M.D., 59, went to his heavenly home on May 16, 2020 at his mother's home in Baird, Texas. His family and friends are thankful that Steve is no longer in pain.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas. Funeral services are under the direction of Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home.
Steve grew up in Baird where he played football and threw the discus and shot put at Baird High School. He also was a talented photographer, taking many photos of school functions and weddings. Following his high school graduation, Steve was accepted at ACU on a partial track scholarship. While at ACU, he was an outstanding powerlifter and won many awards in that endeavor including USA powerlifting collegiate nationals, 3rd in his weight class in 1982, 1983 and 6th in 1984. Steve was also involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He loved being a Big Brother.
After graduating from ACU, Steve was accepted into medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. After completing his medical training Steve did a residency in Tulsa, Oklahoma and then opened a medical practice in Abilene, Texas. He proved to be an extremely effective medical practitioner and his medical practice gradually revolved into treating chronic pain cases.
Steve eventually moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he continued his medical practice with an emphasis in treating patients with chronic pain. Steve loved being a doctor and being able to help his patients. Steve's patients came from far and near for his help, some even from Europe. Because of his own declining health, Steve closed his medical practice and moved back to Baird, Texas.
Surviving Steve are his three children that he totally adored: Preston Defosses, Nicole Defosses and Catie Defosses all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; also his mother Melba Defosses of Baird, Texas, his sister Donna and husband Bob Hanna and daughter, Brooke, of Abilene, Texas and brother Ricky Defosses of Palm Springs, California, his aunt and uncle, cousins and scores of treasured friends and former patients.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Roger Defosses, and brother Donny Defosses.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your local charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 21 to May 24, 2020