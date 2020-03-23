|
Steven Thomas Daniel
Abilene - Steven Thomas Daniel of Abilene, Texas passed away on March 18, 2020.
Steve was born in Tulia, Texas on September 18, 1948 to Billie Jo and James Daniel. He married the love of his life, Judy Finley on December 27, 1970 in their hometown of Lubbock, Texas. Steve and Judy eventually settled in Abilene, Texas where they raised their two sons.
Steve was primarily self-employed with a career that took him through several industries including manufactured homes, flooring import/export, landscaping and healthcare. In his various professions, Steve never failed to make friends out of co-workers who respected his straightforward approach to issues and ability to tackle problems head on.
Steve was full of life with an optimistic, fearless attitude and a magnetic personally that drew people in his entire life. He was a devoted family man who would do anything for his loved ones without question. Another huge part of Steve's life was his lifelong friends who were like a second family to him. He was an avid outdoorsman who could never stay inside for too long because there was always too much hunting and fishing to do. You could always find Steve at Finley Farm with his friends and family. He was also passionate about Texas Tech football, baseball and basketball.
Steve was a member of First Central Presbyterian where he enjoyed participating in their various community projects and was a devoted supporter of the church's food pantry program.
Steve is survived by his son Josh, daughter-in-law Kara and the center of his world, his grandchildren Drew, Olivia and Ford. He is also survived by sister Dawn and her husband Teddy, brother Stan and his wife Carole, brother Tim and his wife Jennye and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy, son Jonathan and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be given to First Central Presbyterian, food pantry program at 400 Orange Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Steve's life will be held on a later date.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020