Stevie Rogers
Abilene - Stevie Kenneth Rogers of Abilene passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Stevie is preceded in death by his parents, Carliss Mae Harris and Clydie Rogers; two brothers, Vincent and David hunter and one sister Clare Joyce Hunter.
He leaves behind his Legacy! Wife, Maria Tealer of Abilene TX; three daughters, Dominique (Adrian) Rogers Collins, Stephanie Rogers, and Lacrisha Peterson of Abilene TX; three brothers, Roman Sanders of Houston, Colt and Curtis Sanders of California; five grand kids and a host of other family. He will be missed!
Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.