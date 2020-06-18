Stevie Rogers
Stevie Rogers

Abilene - Stevie Kenneth Rogers of Abilene passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Stevie is preceded in death by his parents, Carliss Mae Harris and Clydie Rogers; two brothers, Vincent and David hunter and one sister Clare Joyce Hunter.

He leaves behind his Legacy! Wife, Maria Tealer of Abilene TX; three daughters, Dominique (Adrian) Rogers Collins, Stephanie Rogers, and Lacrisha Peterson of Abilene TX; three brothers, Roman Sanders of Houston, Colt and Curtis Sanders of California; five grand kids and a host of other family. He will be missed!

Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
