Stuart " Bubba" Fowler
Abilene - Stuart "Bubba" Fowler of Abilene passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
Graveside Service will be held at Abilene City Cemetery Friday September 6th, 2019 at 12pm . Visitation will be held Friday September 6th, 2019 at North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel from 9:30am-11:30am.
Stuart was born June 21, 1959 in Abilene, TX to Ruth and Johnny B. Fowler. He enjoyed eating food, drinking soda pops (especially Pepsi Cola) and rocking in his chair.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Steve Fowler.
Left to cherish his memories are: sister, Selene Rose(Danny) of Abilene, niece Stephanie Rose of Clyde, nephew John Cody of Abilene and nephew Jason Fowler of Seguin, Texas. The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Anson Hospital, Dr. Kapu and the staff at Day Break for the love and care they provided for Stuart. Online Condolences may be made at www.Northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 5, 2019