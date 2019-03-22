Su Boozer Swindle



Formerly of Abilene - Su Boozer Swindle, 95, of Ovalo, Texas, passed away on March 14, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A visitation with the family will be Friday, March 22, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Su was born on June 13, 1923 to Alvin and Nell Bouton Boozer in Ovalo, Texas. She attended and graduated from Ovalo High School in 1941, where she was a cheerleader and a volleyball player. Two days after her 18th birthday, she married Clifford Oliver Swindle and the couple settled in Tuscola. For 20 years, Su was the office manager for Clifford at C&T Auto in Tuscola. They moved to Abilene in 1981, and following Clifford's death in 1982, Su started a 25-year career as the office manager for the Abilene Slowpitch Softball Association, retiring in January of 2008. She was awarded a lifetime membership to the Association in July of 1996. Su was a proud Texan and enjoyed watching her Cowboys and Rangers. When she moved to Illinois to be close to her daughter, she refused to watch football or baseball unless it was a Cowboys' or Rangers' game.



Su was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Nell Boozer, her husband of 41 years, Clifford Swindle, brothers Harold Boozer and Van Boozer, sisters Fern Wood, Celeta Martin and Joretta Pogue. She is survived by her son Larry Swindle and wife Judy of Lafayette, Louisiana and daughter Linda Miller and husband Orval of Tower Hill, Illinois; grandchildren Cason Swindle, Canon Manning, Colin Manning and wife Kathleen, Shelby Rowley and husband Brad and Mike Miller and wife Jennifer; step-grandchildren Pat Kendall, Jr. and wife Tracey and Suzanne Haraughty and husband Dave; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sleeta Edwards and Melba Boozer; and brothers-in-law Lee Swindle and wife Peggy and Bill Swindle and wife Patsy; and numerous beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 22, 2019