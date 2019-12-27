Resources
Brownwood - Sue Barnett, 85 of Brownwood passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born May 15, 1934 in Tokio, Texas to Howard and Bertha Manning Awbrey. She was a homemaker and a member of the Milton Ave. Baptist Church in Brownwood, and a member of the Eastern Star.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with burial in Newburg Cemetery in Comanche County, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cherri Phillips, four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her husband, Wayland Barnett of Brownwood; her children, Susan Elaine Jones of Killeen, Yolanda Marie Short of Abilene, and Teddy Edward Barnett and Jhenii Whitehouse of Clifton. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Bob and Robbie Awbrey of Levelland, TX; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 24400 Crockett Dr., Brownwood, TX 76801.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
