North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
525 Beech St
Abilene, TX
1948 - 2019
Sue Childers

Arlington' - Sue Childers, 71, of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11am in the chapel at St. Paul United Methodist Church located at 525 Beech St in Abilene. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Memorial Gardens. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at North's Funeral Home located at 242 Orange St. from 5:00-6:30 pm.

Sue was born in Roscoe, Texas on May 17, 1948 and raised in Abilene, Texas. A 1966 graduate of Cooper High School, she attended West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University) in Canyon, before graduating from McMurry University in 1975.

The church was an important part of Sue's life. She felt it was important not only to attend, but to give one's time and resources. While in Abilene, Sue attended and was active at St. Paul United Methodist Church. In 1978, Sue moved to Arlington, where she would live for the next 41 years. She attended First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, serving as an usher and volunteering at the First Street Methodist Mission for many years. She was a very giving person, not seeking anything in return. Sue would collect clothes, jackets, food, blankets and other items for the mission.

Sue had great patience for knitting, crochet, cross stitch, and other forms of needlework. She would make prayer shawls and blankets for the mission to distribute to those in need. Sue, also, liked to travel, especially in Texas. She was a member of the Texas Outdoor-Woman Network (T.O.W.N.), attending events and seminars.

The family would like to thank the staff and her friends at Brookdale Pecan Park and Town Hall Estates in Arlington for their love and support.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Lady (Jane) Young Childers, Sterling Simpson Childers, Jr., and cousins Flack Young and Wells

Young III. She is survived by her brothers Carl Childers and Jose Delucchi, sister Ann Lovell, her niece Angela Lovell and children Jackson and Elizabeth Cleveland, friend Edith Sanchez-Silva, cousins Sheila Fox, Diane Coleman, Gay Young, Gloria Devol and husband Dale, and Julie Crawford and husband Mickey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the donor's favorite charity, preferably helps those in need in your community. Other suggestions would include McMurry University & West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
