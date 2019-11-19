Services
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
325-854-1333
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
1933 - 2019
Baird - Sue Dell Freeman, 86, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home Chapel, 141 E. Third in Baird.

Sue was born August 4, 1933 in Oplin, Texas to Hicks Bryson and Iva Lea Watson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Dan Bryson, and sisters Colleen Miller and Billie Knox.

She is survived by five children, John Freeman, Linda Goolsby, Michael Freeman, Bill Freeman and Tim Freeman; and grandchildren Seaun Freeman, Leticia Freeman and Kimberly Miller.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
