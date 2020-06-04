(Iva) Sue Roady McNeil



Baird - (Iva) Sue Roady McNeil, of Baird, went to be with Jesus Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 82.



Sue was born September 25, 1937 in Rising Star to Calvin Z. and Nettie Campbell Roady. She graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1955 and attended Cisco College for a time. In 1956, she married Bobbie Lee McNeil in Pioneer, Texas, and the couple traveled across the United States due to his job as a surveyor with the United States Government. After 10-12 years of traveling, they settled down in Baird, where they were the owners of the Pioneer Lodge. Sue was later certified as an activities director.



She was a member of the Baird '48 Study Club and a founding member of Shady Oaks Golf Course. Her interests included Bible study, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school, gardening, canning, making jelly, floral arranging, and golf.



First and foremost, Sue was an honest Christian lady, mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She only gave Biblical advice. She was a mentor to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and to the children and teens she taught in Sunday school.



Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Lee (Bob) McNeil and two infant children; a brother, Bobby Grant Roady; a sister, Billie Lee (Roady) Freeman and brother-in-law, H.A. Freeman.



Survivors include her children, Bobbie Holden of Abilene, and Joe McNeil of Austin; grandchildren Charles Jr. (Chuck) Holden of New York City; Matthew Holden of Abilene; Joshua Holden of Dallas; Rebecca (Holden) Dewstow and husband Graham of Oklahoma and their children, Anna and David; Amber (McNeil) Moore and husband Chris and their children, Brooke, Garrett, Ethan and Hailey; Sarah (McNeil) DeMasters and Husband Eddie and their son, Hagen. She is also survived by her brothers, Art Roady and wife Michelle of Coleman, and N.A. Roady and wife Anna of Baird; sisters-in-laws Roberta Roady and Sally Roady; Meta Wendelkin; and many nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews that were loved by Iva Sue as the family grew and changed through the years.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial was in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home of Baird.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Methodist Church in Baird.









