Susan A. Sanders
Abilene - On Friday, January 17, 2020 , Susan Annette Pursley went home to be with her Lord and Savior.She was born April 20, 1941 to Ernest and Edna (Price) Pursley in Abilene,Tx At age 11 she met her husband to be, Melvin O'Daniel Sanders, marrying at 17 on June 1, 1958. They were married 54 wonderful years until his passing. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and one granddaughter Amanda Marie Sanders.
Left to cherish her memories are 2 sons Doyle and Doug Sanders ,daughter Denise (Mark) Lemley, all of Abilene, brother Bill (Becky) Pursley of Potosi, sisters Carolyn White of Eastland, Becky (Owen) Smedley of Abilene, grandchildren Shane (Holly) Copher, Holly (Brian) Johnson, Amy Rogillio, Danny and Randy Sanders, Brandon (Lauren) Lemley, Alicyn (Eric) Schneider, Victoria "Gracie" Lemley, 8 great grandchildren, numerous other family and friends, and a very special friend M.L Dokey.
Services will be held on Monday at 10:00am at North's funeral home with Joel Tobey officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6pm In Norths Memorial Chapel located at 242 Orange st. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020