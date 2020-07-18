1/1
Susan Wilson
1954 - 2020
Susan Wilson

Richardson - Susan Claudene Wilson, affectionately known as Motma to family and close friends, was born on April 17, 1954. At her home Early on Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, Susan passed quietly into God's arms for all eternity. Funeral Services will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 at 11:30am at King Solomon Baptist Church located at 1050 Minda Ln. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7pm at the North's Funeral Home.

Susan was born in Crowell, Texas to Claude and Joyce (Hinkel) Johnston. She had 3 sisters, Theresa, Wanda, and Betty. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, grandparents, and sisters Wanda and Betty.

Susan graduated from Irving High School in Dallas, Texas in 1972. At that time she began training and working as a cosmetologist. A few years later she enrolled in school at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas earning a Nursing Degree in 1986. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Golden Plains Nursing Center in Big Spring, TX where she would meet her future husband. She worked there for about 10 years before moving to Abilene, Texas to embark on a new nursing challenge at Abilene Regional Hospital. After that, she began working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Abilene, Texas. Sixteen years after moving to Abilene she would move again for a promotion to Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Plano, Texas. Susan would move one more time during her 30 year career at BCBS to Richardson, Texas where she currently resided.

Motma was incredibly intelligent and an avid reader. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, home improvement projects, decorating and tending to her plants and flowers. Motma loved spending time with her family more than anything.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 29 years and best friend, James Wilson, their children: Christel Frisco (Abilene, TX), Michelle Wilson (Austin, TX), Clifton Wilson (Abilene, TX), Phillip J. Wilson (Abilene, TX) and her biological children Sami O'Brien (Abilene, TX), and Harper Buchanan (Ga). Her grand children James Lowry Jr., Shaine Campany, Briana Cole (TN), Donye Green, Donovan Wilson, Lexi O'Brien, Sam M. O'Brien, and Zi'Yonna "Zi'Zi" Wilson. She also has 6 great-grand children: Jaylen, Darrell, A'moni, A'Naya, Camille and Alaina. Motma had 3 very special 4-legged companions: 2 tiny chihuahuas: Peanut and Pumpkin, and a kitty named Polly.

One child wrote that the Lord placed Susan in our father's life for a reason. He sent her with all of the qualities it would take to keep together the family she loved so unconditionally. This 4 foot 9 inch tall lady didn't take any mess from anyone. She protected her family with the fierceness of a predator. We loved her for that. Now Susan, wife, mother, sister, Motma, Mini-Mom, daughter, and friend will be watching us all now from heaven. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:30 AM
King Solomon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
