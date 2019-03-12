|
Susann "Susie" Flowers
Old Glory - Catherine Susann (Susie) Flowers 79 went to be with her Lord Monday morning at an Aspermont hospital. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 graveside in the Old Glory Cemetery under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening March 13, 2019 at GilesMcCoy Funeral Home from 5pm until 7 pm.
Susie was born February 28, 1940, in Pecos Texas to J.E. and Sue (Armstrong) Couch. Susie attended and was graduated from Texas Tech University. Susie was an educator , teaching in several public schools in Texas.
Susie served on the Old Glory School Board of Trustees as well as serving on the Stonewall Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.
Susie was an avid 4H supported and leader and helped many children in 4H.
Susie was a member of First Christian Church of Pecos.
Susie married Bill Flowers and shared 26 years of marriage and two sons.
Survivors include her son William Jeffery Flowers and wife Lisa of Aspermont; Son: Matthew Jay Flowers and wife Wendy of Old Glory; Five Grandchildren: Hannah Flowers Goodwin and husband Rodie Coley Flowers and wife Emilea, Prairre Flowers, Jaylee Flowers, Tyge Flowers; Two Great-Grandchildren Scarlett Cole Flowers and Gatlin Rose Goodwin.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, J.E. and Sue Couch and one sister Christina Jo "Cree" Stapleton.
The Family request memorials to West of the Pecos Museum or The First Christian Church of Pecos.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 12, 2019