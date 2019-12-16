|
|
Susanna Moreno (Nana)
Abilene - Susanna Moreno (Nana), 67 of Abilene passed away from a broken heart, joining her beloved husband in Heaven just one week after his passing. A prayer service will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A funeral service will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Susanna was born on October 28, 1952 to Jesus and Clara Garcia in Abilene, Texas. In her younger years Susanna played softball and loved her softball team that was sponsored by the Hot Dog Castle. She married the love of her life Simon Moreno Jr. on February 16, 1979 and the couple spent 40 wonderful years together. Susanna worked as a technician for Time Ex which later merged with Texas instrument Electronics. But one of her most favorite jobs was running and owning the Mi Ranchito stand at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, listening to the police scanner, visiting with her family and friends over the phone, watching cooking shows and Spanish novelas, and loving on her grandchildren. The love she had for her family ran deep and was felt every day. Nana will be missed dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Simon Moreno, Jr.; her parents, Jesus and Clara Garcia; two brothers, Richard Garcia, and Freddy Torres; and one sister, Ovelia Garcia.
Susanna is survived by her four children, Erica Hancock (Barry), Cindy Ruiz (David), Angel Sosa, and Breanna Sosa; four grandchildren, Simon III, Bethanie, Jourdyn, and Lucas; sisters, Jessica Miramontez (Eusebio), Rose Munoz, and Romelia Deltoro of California; brothers, Carlos Garcia of San Angelo, Luciano Torres of California, and Lupe Torres of California; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A special thanks to Dr. Fakhoury and Lone Star Dialysis of Abilene for the love and care you showed our parents.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019