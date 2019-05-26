|
Suzy Thomas
Anson - SUZY DOOLEY THOMAS peacefully went home to rest in the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 23rd. Suzy battled lung cancer for the last three years of her life. Never a smoker, she was fortunate to have very few respiratory symptoms for the course of her disease but eventually succumbed to the effects of the disease spreading to other parts of her body. Suzy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Stephanie Flores and Estela Lozano for their amazing care of Suzy and Ken over the last few months!
Suzy was born on December 30, 1944, in Abilene, Texas. She grew up in Anson, graduated from Anson High School. She attended college in Waco, Abilene and Lubbock, achieving the degree of her calling as a registered nurse. Suzy married her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Thomas, in 1966. After graduating college, Suzy and Ken moved to Hereford, TX, then Eureka, NV, and Hemit, CA before returning to Anson in 1972. Suzy worked at Anson General Hospital for several years as a surgical, ER and floor nurse, making many friends and helping many patients. In the late 1970's Suzy began committing her nursing skills to home health care services all over Jones and Taylor counties. The last thirty years of her nursing career, she was director of the Anson General Hospital Home Health Service. Suzy was proud to volunteer her time to many groups including Meals on Wheels and First United Methodist Church's annual Bazaar. Suzy was named Anson's Woman of the Year in 2002 for her service to the community.
Suzy was a fan of all sports, but particularly college basketball, always rooting for the Duke Blue Devils and the Cinderellas of March Madness. She also followed her Red Raiders, the Rangers, the Cowboys and eventually allowed herself to root for the Aggies. Suzy was an amazing wife, mother and "Mimi" and provided an unblemished example of humbly serving others before yourself, always "doing the right thing" and loving her family unconditionally.
Suzy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Thomas, daughter; Terri Herring of Allen, TX; Son, Jeff Thomas and wife Heather of Frisco, TX and her mother Josephine Dooley of Abilene. She also leaves behind her four beloved grandchildren Adam Herring, Jaxson Thomas, Jordan Herring and Haven Thomas. Suzy's main regret when hearing her diagnosis was not getting to spend more time with her grand children as they continue to grow up.
There will be a visitation on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson. A service will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Anson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 26, 2019