Sylbia "Sybil" Ransberger
Sylbia "Sybil" Ransberger

Coleman - Sylbia "Sybil" Ransberger, age 86, of Coleman, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A graveside funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Richard Hetzel officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

She was born Sylbia Ruth Bowers on October 31, 1933 in Coleman to Jefferson Bryan Bowers and Juanita Stanphill Bowers. She grew up in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High School. Sylbia married Barney Ransberger on May 20, 1954 in Coleman. After Sylbia had her children, she attended Howard Payne University where she obtained her degree in education and started her teaching career. Sylbia did her student teaching in Coleman and devoted the rest of her career teaching third and fourth grade at Mozelle and Panther Creek. She loved teaching and loved each student as if they were her own. She took great pride in seeing her students succeed and achieve their lifelong goals. Sylbia was a member of the Quilters Club, Red Hat Society, and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She loved cooking, reading books, sewing, quilting, and painting. Sylbia was known to be a collector of many things including thimbles, crafts, and books. Most of all, Sylbia loved her family. She cherished all the great times spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sylbia took great pride when she went by the name Grandma. Her kind spirit and warm smile will be greatly missed.

Sylbia was reunited in heaven with her parents, Jefferson Bryan "J.B" and Juanita Bowers; and her husband, Barney Ransberger.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Ransberger and wife Ginger of Coleman, Barry Ransberger of Coleman, and Sue Ransberger of Coleman; her grandchildren, Cody Ransberger, Lance Gandy and wife Kellyn, Chad Ransberger and his mother Nellie Perkins, and Brooke Norris and husband Cameron; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, J.B. Bowers and wife Betty of Abilene; and her sister, Ann Bradley of Abilene.

Memorials in memory of Sylbia can be made to the Coleman Youth Association, P.O. Box 495, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Remembrances, condolences and kind words can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
