Sylvia Lee Skipper Paulk
Abilene - SYLVIA LEE SKIPPER PAULK, who loved planning and attending all kinds of parties, reunions and get-togethers, left us on this side of eternity, early the morning of November 28, 2020, in eager anticipation of the eternal home-coming celebration. She was surrounded by her children, Earlene Fowler (husband, Jack Fowler, deceased), Candy White and Gus White (son-in-law) and Ike Paulk, and Brenda Paulk (daughter-in-law).
Sylvia had nine grandchildren (Fowler: Denee King, Greg, Jeff; White: Morey, Tracey, Jennifer Patterson; Paulk: Brock, Brett, Dallas), 21 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many "children-through-marriage" whose names, birth-dates, and life-stories were each known to her and treasured, and a host of friends who made her life special.
Sylvia was born October 4, 1923 in Kingsville, Texas, to Arthur and Virgie Skipper along with four older brothers (Lee, Everett, Luke and Emmitt), who are deceased. She married early in life and shared over 75 years of a "novel-worthy-romance" marriage with George Earl Paulk.
More than once, Sylvia shared with her children her sadness for other families who had gone through so much adversity, forgetting a long list of tragic and difficult times that she and her own family had gone through. Whether it was the Depression, World War II (and Earl's naval stent in the South Pacific), the sudden loss of her father and deaths of her mother and brothers, numerous difficult times in our nation's history or anything else, she chose to focus on the many blessings that dominated her life. She believed confidently that the "God of the Mountain is the God of the Valley" (one of her favorite songs) and always looked forward to what God had in store for her. Being limited physically in recent days was difficult for her, as she wanted to be able to "do" for others.
Sylvia's life long accomplishments seemed small to her, but her humble beginnings, her endurance during difficult times, her thirst for learning, her gracious hospitality, her beautiful handiwork in cooking, sewing and painting, her faithful sharing of the life and love of Jesus, her teaching of women and girls (speaking at many women's events), her willingness to stretch beyond her comfort zone, her continual appreciation of nature and her loving acts of service made her life meaningful and full. She was proud of her accomplishments, but never prideful, giving credit to the One who empowered her. Of the many jobs outside her home (house-keeper, waitress, chicken-plucker, one day nurse's assistant, taxi-driver, theater ticket sales person, dental assistant, book-keeper), her favorite was the many years with the King Ranch. She was hired to work in the purchasing department. After retirement, she was re-hired by the Visitor's Center, to give tours (even to one past U.S. President) of the ranch and found great delight in the details of the romance and history of the ranch, big house, and King family. In her love for the King Ranch, Sylvia was a true Kineño.
Sylvia Paulk leaves a rich legacy of relationships that made this world a better place to live and gives great hope that the next life will be better yet. A "virtual" memorial (Sylvia Paulk Memorial) will be placed on YouTube on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at noon. It can be viewed then or anytime later.
While she supported several charities, including Faithworks of Abilene in Abilene, Texas, she would be honored by any memoriam gift made to a charity of your choice
.