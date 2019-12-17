|
Sylvia Lindley
Abilene - Sylvia Ann "Sibe" Lindley, 85, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Abilene.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Potosi Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.
Sibe was born on December 2, 1934 to the late William Harold Boney and Fayrel Plaster Boney. She married Bobby Ray Lindley on July 30, 1954 and were blessed with 64 years of marriage until Bobby passed away on May 21, 2018. Sibe was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to cook, bake and make the holidays and family times special. Sibe loved Christmas and celebrated it year-round by having her home decorated for Christmas. She was involved in her kids and grandkids lives and made platters of cookies for their classrooms and teachers. When she was able, she would volunteer at the Breakfast on Beech Street (BOB's) and was always willing to help anyone who was in need. She was a member of First Christian Church and Laurete Delta Eta chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi women's network.
Sibe is survived by her children, Dirk Lindley, Debra Hill (John); grandchildren, Dustin Lindley (Shawnna), Amanda Hill, Bridget Laber (Jessie), Justin Hill, Laci Smoot, Garrett Lindley (Janet), Brooke EL-Attrache (Ethan), Tiffany Johnson (Dustin); great grandchildren, Cason Lindley, Kylee Lindley, Zane Smoot, Natalie Smoot, Kale Coonrod, Dax Cannon, Jazz Jones, Zoriah Cotton, Maliajah Connor, Mason Robert Zachry, Leyahna Connor, Donovan Johnson, Zoie Johnson, Kaydin Johnson; numerous family and friends.
Sibe was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Kathleen Lindley; brother, Robert Boney; sister Fannel Edwin.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019