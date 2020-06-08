Tanya Lee Arnold Bleeker
Tanya Lee Arnold Bleeker

Sweetwater - Tanya Lee (Arnold) Bleeker, 42, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, TX. Her wishes were cremation.

A family visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 P.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at McCoy Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2 P.M. following the visitation at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Michael Joiner officiating. Tanya was born May 8, 1978 in Kermit, TX to Danny and Sherry (Spykes) Arnold. She was a graduate of Kermit High School in 1997. She had lived in Sweetwater the past seven years. She married Curtis Bleeker August 5, 2000 in Kermit, TX. She is survived by her husband Curtis of Abilene, TX, a daughter, Gabrial Bleeker of Sweetwater, TX, a son, Noah Bleeker of Sweetwater, TX, her parents Danny and Sherry Arnold of Lake Sweetwater, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
