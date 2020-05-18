|
|
Taylor Evans
Clyde - On May 12, 2020, Taylor Evans left this world too early. At the age of 19, the angels called for him, and he went. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m in the Chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street in Abilene.
Those attending the service are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and abide by the City of Abilene ordnance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, due to state regulations limiting public indoor gatherings, only 75 people will be allowed in the chapel and it is recommended that everyone sit at least 6 feet apart from each other.
Taylor was born in Anchorage, Alaska on February 19, 2001. He moved to Texas with his family in 2007 and attended Abilene and Clyde area schools.
Taylor was a graduate of Clyde High School, Class of 2019. He just completed his freshman year of college at Weatherford College, where he was an active member of the C2 youth group. He was interested in pursuing a career in the United States Navy. He always dreamed of a career which would allow him to protect and serve.
His love for his family and friends was unsurpassed. Taylor's favorite pass times were a good game of baseball, being with his loved ones, and spending time in the gym.
He had big dreams and loved everyone with his whole heart. His words were eloquent and his smile lite up a room.
Taylor's spirit will always live in our hearts, as his soul is at rest.
Surviving Taylor is his mom, Samantha Evans, dad and step mom, Nathan and Jessica Evans, brothers, Hudson and Holden Evans, grandparents, Sam and Debbie Stewart and Tim and Kathy Evans, Aunts and Uncles; Candi and Adam Hammett, Jennifer and Derek Shane, Terry Evans, Jason Evans, Todd and Rita Colianni, Mike and Chrissy Evans cousins; Kenai Hammett, Paislee Shane, Jennings Shane, Landry Shane, Taylor Mae Evans, Austin Evans, Jackson Evans, Sabrina Evans, Travis Colaianni, Chase Colaianni and honorary grandparents, Buzz and Suzanne Hirt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Taylor Evans Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank for C2 Weatherford youth group and First United Methodist - Clyde youth group.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 18 to May 20, 2020