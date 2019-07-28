Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North's Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
TC Barney

Abilene - TC Barney of Abilene passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at New Light Baptist Church Friday, August 2, at 11:00 am . Visitation will be held at North's Memorial Chapel Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home.

TC was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on January 1, 1925 to William and Lexie Barney. He received his education through the Hattiesburg, MS public schools. TC served in the Navy for 2 years and was a WWII Veteran. He met Louise Williams and they were married on August 30, 1953, then relocated to Abilene, TX in the 50's. They were married for 54 years.

TC worked at Merchant Fast Motor Lines for 28 years, the Country Club and also at New light Baptist Church for 14 years. He was a member of New Light Baptist Church for over 50 years and served as an Usher for many years. He was an all around "super star" at the church, lending a helping hand wherever he was needed. His number one hobby was fishing and he loved to BBQ for his family. He was a humble man who loved his family... and was so loved by his family, as well as his church family.

TC was preceded in death by his wife Louise Barney, daughter Linda Barney Watkins, son Teddy Barney, son Tony Barney, sister Millie Sue Hayes, sister Bobbie Jean Hayes "Sweet", brother George Barney and sister Mattie Barney.

Left to cherish his memories are his son Terry Barney of Abilene, TX; grandaughter, Maurine Carrion of Abilene, Texas; grandson Terry Watkins (Regina) of Abilene, Texas; grandson Tony Watkins (Keisha); Sister Connie Bell James of Abilene, Texas; brother William Barney, Jr. of Hattiesburg, MS.; sister Patricia Grey of Laurel, MS; sister Mary McNair of Joliet, Illinois; 14 grandchildren 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and many friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019
