Teddy Wayne McCulloch



Cisco - Teddy Wayne McCulloch, 70, of Cisco passed from this life into his heavenly rest early Saturday morning July 11, 2020 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ted was born October 2, 1949 in Baird, Texas the son of George Woodard and Bobby June (Stewart) McCulloch. A Lifelong member of the Scranton Community Ted graduated from Putnam High School and earned an Associate Degree from Cisco College. Ted was a farmer, rancher and cattle trader well known in the area. Ted also served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. On June 28, 2003 He married Sharron Carlene Reed in Carbon, Texas and they made their home in the Nimrod Community south of Cisco. Ted was a member of Nimrod Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and a great servant of the Lord.



He is survived by his wife Sharron of Nimrod, Daughters: Brandi Daliege and husband Kevin of Eastland, Holli Sloniker and husband Terry of Springtown, Kristi McAdoo and husband Bob of Fort Worth, Stepsons; Mark Edens and Wife Becca of Wall, Texas, Bryan Edens and wife Emily of Eastland; Brothers Ken McCulloch and wife Mary of Cisco, Bryan McCulloch and wife Cindy of Stephenville, Robert McCulloch and wife Renee of Cisco And a Sister Tammy Douglas of Cisco. Grandchildren are Addi and Mikki Daliege, Eli and Kai Sloniker, Koda McAdoo, and Ava and Mason Edens.



Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 202 West 9th Street, Cisco, Texas officiated by Brother Max Evans and Brother Bill Armstrong. Interment will follow at Scranton Cemetery under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday evening 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Kimbrough Funeral Home, 300 West 9th Street in Cisco, Texas.



The family suggests memorials to Nimrod Baptist Church, 3302 FM 569 Cisco, Texas 76437 or Livingwater Ministries, 548 SW 5th, Cross plains Texas 76443



PLEASE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT TEDS SERVICES









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store