Teodoro "Teo" Corrales, Jr.
Ovalo - Teodoro "Teo" Corrales Jr, 38 of Ovalo, TX passed away on June 5, 2020 in Ovalo,TX.
Visitation will be 5pm to 6pm Wednesday June 10, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 3pm Thursday June 11, 2020 at the River of Life Church with Pastor David Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Gap Cemetery in Buffalo Gap, TX. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Teo was born in Van Horn, TX to Teodoro Sr. and Reta Corrales. He attended school in Odessa. Teo moved to Abilene in 1998, attended and graduated from Abilene High School in 2003. He loved Abilene High and the many friends he had there. He was a whole-hearted Black and Gold Abilene High Eagle fan.
Teo loved adventures! Anything from camping, walking through old cemeteries, travels around Texas and New Mexico. Teo was a member of the Fort Griffin Living History Association. Recently at his home in Ovalo he was promoted from private to corporal with a three-cannon salute, firing one of the cannons himself.
Teo is survived by Holly Brunner and her son LeRoy Cooley, both of Ovalo. Draco Services Abilene and by many many friends. He was loved and will be missed.
Pallbearers are Joe Galvan, Rubin Galvan, Chance Galvan, Eric Abercrombie, Jesse Hopkins, Marcy Grun
Memorials may be made to Fort Griffin Living History Association by check or money order.
Ft. Griffin SHS, 1701 US Hwy 283, Albany, TX 76430 Attn: Mitch Baird
Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.