Teodoro "Teo" Corrales Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teodoro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teodoro "Teo" Corrales, Jr.

Ovalo - Teodoro "Teo" Corrales Jr, 38 of Ovalo, TX passed away on June 5, 2020 in Ovalo,TX.

Visitation will be 5pm to 6pm Wednesday June 10, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 3pm Thursday June 11, 2020 at the River of Life Church with Pastor David Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Gap Cemetery in Buffalo Gap, TX. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Teo was born in Van Horn, TX to Teodoro Sr. and Reta Corrales. He attended school in Odessa. Teo moved to Abilene in 1998, attended and graduated from Abilene High School in 2003. He loved Abilene High and the many friends he had there. He was a whole-hearted Black and Gold Abilene High Eagle fan.

Teo loved adventures! Anything from camping, walking through old cemeteries, travels around Texas and New Mexico. Teo was a member of the Fort Griffin Living History Association. Recently at his home in Ovalo he was promoted from private to corporal with a three-cannon salute, firing one of the cannons himself.

Teo is survived by Holly Brunner and her son LeRoy Cooley, both of Ovalo. Draco Services Abilene and by many many friends. He was loved and will be missed.

Pallbearers are Joe Galvan, Rubin Galvan, Chance Galvan, Eric Abercrombie, Jesse Hopkins, Marcy Grun

Memorials may be made to Fort Griffin Living History Association by check or money order.

Ft. Griffin SHS, 1701 US Hwy 283, Albany, TX 76430 Attn: Mitch Baird

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved