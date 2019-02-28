|
Terence A. "Tiger" Russell
Hillsboro, TX
Terence A. "Tiger" Russell, 63, of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center in Temple. His family will host a memorial service in his honor at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Hillsboro with Rev. Darrel Beggs officiating.
Born April 26, 1955, in Oklahoma City, OK, he was the son of Charles W. and June (Dane) Russell. From 1973-1977, Tiger served his country in the United States Army. He received his Bachelors of Political Science from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston. For many years, Tiger had practiced law in Dallas, Granbury, Cleburne, Glen Rose, and Hillsboro. On December 20, 2007, he was united in marriage to Susan Bailey Sowell. He was a loving step-father to Sharon Marie Sowell and Stephen James Sowell. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Hillsboro.
Preceding him in death were his parents; paternal grandparents, Bill Russell of Weatherford and Elsa Crews of Amarillo; maternal grandparents, Alvie Dane of Weatherford and Ellen Schenk of Bowie; maternal great-grandparents, M. G. and Ona Dee Dane of Weatherford; brother, Charles Kevin Russell of Abilene; and aunt, Jeanette Little of Bowie.
Survivors include his wife Susan Russell of Hillsboro; sister, Kelly Pannell and husband, Joe, of Tullahoma, TN; nieces, Jeni Honbarrier and husband, Tripp, of Nowata, OK, Keri Moore of Huntsville, AL, and Mekayla Russell of Abilene; nephew, Charles Aaron Russell of Abilene; and step-childen, Sharon Marie Sowell of Middletown, CT and Stephen James Sowell of Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, P. O. Box 263, Hillsboro, TX 76645.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 28, 2019