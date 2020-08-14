Teresa Daniels

Teresa DanielsAbilene - Teresa K. Daniels, 55, of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Abilene.Teresa was born on September 15, 1964 in Abilene, Texas to Ray Daniels and Cynthia Wheeler Daniels. She worked for Armstrong Electric as a bookkeeper for several years. Teresa was easy going and enjoyed just hanging out with friends and family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Teresa is survived by her son, Justin Bird; father, Ray Daniels; brother, Donnie Daniels (Melissa); grandmother, Emma Wheeler, and several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.She was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Daniels