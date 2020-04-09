|
Teresa Salas Rose
Abilene - Teresa Salas Rose, 85, of Abilene passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene.
Teresa was born on December 5, 1934 in San Antonio to the late Jose and Esperanza (Garcia) Salas. She married the love of her life Bobby Charles Rose on March 23, 1956 in El Paso, TX. They settled with their family in Abilene in 1967. Teresa was a devoted and faithful Air Force wife. She poured her time and energy into her family and keeping a structured home. She was loving but did not hesitate to be firm when necessary. Her most precious moments were spent making memories with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; cherished son, Larry Rose; siblings, Jose, Jr., Ruben Salas, and Ramona Ramirez.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her husband Bobby Rose; sons, Johnny Rose and his wife Lydia, Robert Rose, and Allen Rose and his wife Toni; daughters, Linda Guerrero and her husband Manuel, and Kathy Navarro; daughter-in-law, Pattie Rose; 12 grandchildren, Monika, Cynthia, Ashley, Katlyn, Shannon, Steven, Jimmy, John, Mark, Matthew, Jeremy and Grace; 1 great-granddaughter, Zariya; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020