Teresa Sanders
Teresa Sanders

ANSON - Teresa Sanders, 60, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020. at First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born October 13, 1959 in Sweetwater, Teresa was a daughter of Cecil and Lucille (Eakins) McCormick. She graduated from Hawley High School and married Herbert Sanders September 29, 1978 in Stamford.

Teresa was preceded in death by a brother (Richard McCormick) and one grandson (Caleb Sanders).

Survivors include her husband, Herbert Sanders; one daughter, Sirena Schroeder (and husband, William); two sons, Thomas Sanders (and wife, April) and Joshua Sanders; one sister, Tracy Rose (and husband, Robert); one brother, Greg McCormick (and wife, Myra); and five grandchildren.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27,2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
