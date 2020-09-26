Teresa Sanders



ANSON - Teresa Sanders, 60, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020. at First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born October 13, 1959 in Sweetwater, Teresa was a daughter of Cecil and Lucille (Eakins) McCormick. She graduated from Hawley High School and married Herbert Sanders September 29, 1978 in Stamford.



Teresa was preceded in death by a brother (Richard McCormick) and one grandson (Caleb Sanders).



Survivors include her husband, Herbert Sanders; one daughter, Sirena Schroeder (and husband, William); two sons, Thomas Sanders (and wife, April) and Joshua Sanders; one sister, Tracy Rose (and husband, Robert); one brother, Greg McCormick (and wife, Myra); and five grandchildren.



Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27,2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.









